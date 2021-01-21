BTIG Research Increases AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $66.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price lifted by analysts at BTIG Research from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATRC. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $57.20 on Thursday. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.24.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,004,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $166,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,890.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,514 shares of company stock worth $9,830,096. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AtriCure by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in AtriCure by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AtriCure by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

