BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BTGOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BT Group stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. BT Group has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.37.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

