Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Trading 0.6% Higher

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.15 and last traded at C$11.15. 15,516 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 8,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.08.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$265.24 million and a P/E ratio of 5.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.63.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

