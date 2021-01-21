Brokers Set Expectations for First Solar, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Solar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $3.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in First Solar by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $44,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $752,534.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock worth $201,660,804. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

