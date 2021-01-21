Brokers Set Expectations for AbbVie Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.47. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $112.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.51. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

