Brokers Offer Predictions for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Lincoln Electric in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

LECO has been the topic of several other reports. Longbow Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of LECO opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.00. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $123.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total value of $338,945.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,389.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $748,732.82. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $2,919,674. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

