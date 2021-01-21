Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Price Target at $7.25

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

VET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after buying an additional 110,260 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 227,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 163,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 843.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VET opened at $5.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $933.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.00. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. The business had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

