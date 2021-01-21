Brokerages Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target at $1.20

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.20.

TOLWF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Trican Well Service from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

TOLWF stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.46.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

