Brokerages Set IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target at $192.65

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.48.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

IAC traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.69. 405,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.43. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $206.36.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,809,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,402,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,545 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,506,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

