Brokerages Set Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Price Target at C$29.36

Shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$29.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.60 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Hydro One Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$20.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.43.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hydro One Limited will post 1.5299999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2536 per share. This is a boost from Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s payout ratio is 32.68%.

About Hydro One Limited (H.TO)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

