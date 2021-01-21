Brokerages Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) PT at $104.11

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.69. 50,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,161. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of -92.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

