Brokerages Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) PT at $82.94

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALV. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

NYSE:ALV traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.49. 9,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,915. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.80 and a 200 day moving average of $80.04. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $152,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

