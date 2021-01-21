Brokerages Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.62. The company had a trading volume of 573,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $49,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $892,064. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth $268,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.