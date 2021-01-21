Brokerages Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.43. Ormat Technologies posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $104.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $117.93.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

