Brokerages Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $277.68 Million

Brokerages expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce $277.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $291.61 million and the lowest is $263.75 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $230.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $977.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $942.10 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $275.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.65 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of GRBK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,065. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 47.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,209,000 after acquiring an additional 980,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 353.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 206,374 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 64.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 99,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 29.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 49,163 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

