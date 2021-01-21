Brokerages Expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.90. FirstCash reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $359.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.27 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.52. The company had a trading volume of 154,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,865. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $90.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter worth $269,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter worth $24,690,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 237.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

