Brokerages Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.04). Everi also posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.23 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $97,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,220.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,750 shares of company stock worth $2,102,463 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Everi by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Everi in the third quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. 988,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,374. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. Everi has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

