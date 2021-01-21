Brokerages Expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.64. CNB Financial reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 49,767 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 9,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

