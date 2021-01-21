Brokerages Anticipate Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.48). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01.

VRCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 672,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 182,956 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 92,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,375. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $304.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

