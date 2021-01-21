Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.54 million.

TTMI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 830,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,971,000 after purchasing an additional 292,715 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $274,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,087,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 174.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 70,812 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. 546,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,633. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

