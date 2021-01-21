Brokerages Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $588.99 Million

Brokerages predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce $588.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $584.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $595.06 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $614.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,053,384.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,565,108.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $175,058.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,619.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $135.80 on Thursday. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $136.71. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.63.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

