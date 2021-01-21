Brokerages Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post sales of $141.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the lowest is $138.40 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $108.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $471.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.10 million to $474.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $564.30 million, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $573.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $2,425,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,864. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after buying an additional 76,482 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNDM stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.33. 9,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.37 and a beta of 0.31.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

