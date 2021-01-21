Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to Post $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Q2 posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $11,378,479.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at $25,508,116.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,144,337 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Q2 by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Q2 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,873,000 after acquiring an additional 413,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 146,889 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO stock traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, reaching $135.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,789. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.42. Q2 has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

