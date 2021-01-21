Brokerages Anticipate Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. Mohawk Group reported earnings of ($1.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million.

MWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,072,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MWK traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $24.49. 1,001,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. Mohawk Group has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $534.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 4.78.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

