Brokerages Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%.

HMLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,862,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 79,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 42.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 142,220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $540.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. This is an increase from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

