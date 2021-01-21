Brokerages Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.14. Harmonic posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. 284,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,937. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $786.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 204,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 87,232 shares of company stock valued at $624,889 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 75,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 345,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

