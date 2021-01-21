Brokerages Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Post $3.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to announce earnings per share of $3.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05. Essex Property Trust posted earnings per share of $3.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $12.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $13.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 10,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $244.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.52. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $329.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

