Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Issues Earnings Results

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

NYSE:BEDU opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $770.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

