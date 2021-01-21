Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $5.46 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 2.3% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.16. 123,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Argus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

