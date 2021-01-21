Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 493.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,858 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 49.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,259,000 after buying an additional 2,473,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3,764.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 320,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511,393. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

