Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 327.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 88,544 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 125,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

International Paper stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,369. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

