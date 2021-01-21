Bread Hits One Day Trading Volume of $271,703.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Bread has a market cap of $6.26 million and $271,703.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can currently be purchased for about $0.0706 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00061318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.38 or 0.00520856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.03 or 0.03919420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016744 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

BRD is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars.

