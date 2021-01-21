BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Mizuho

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BPMP. Barclays cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.92.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.74.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 87.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 999,900.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

