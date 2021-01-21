Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $267.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $761.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,241,731 shares of company stock worth $338,330,292. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.32.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

