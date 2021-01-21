Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BLX. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.53.

Shares of BLX opened at C$52.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,687.42. Boralex Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.91 and a 12-month high of C$56.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.90.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.00 million. Analysts predict that Boralex Inc. will post 0.6399999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

