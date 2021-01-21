Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Shares Gap Up to $6.57

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $7.78. Boqii shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 45,020 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Boqii in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Boqii in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Boqii alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.83.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boqii stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned about 0.22% of Boqii at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boqii Company Profile (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.