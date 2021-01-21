Boosted Finance Price Tops $15.58 on Top Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $15.58 or 0.00048788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $932,807.30 and approximately $49,233.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00050265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00123583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00072826 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00279918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00068278 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000733 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

