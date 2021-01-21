Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Booking by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG traded down $28.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,132.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,041. The company has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,145.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,882.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $45.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,914.07.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.