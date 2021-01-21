Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH) Receives Under Review Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their under review rating on shares of Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) stock opened at GBX 11.25 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.61. The company has a market capitalization of £11.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. Bonhill Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 34.75 ($0.45).

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, and data and analytics propositions to technology, financial services, and diversity business communities in the United Kingdom, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates information-age.com, an online portal that offers news, analysis, guidance, and research for its CTO community; and organizes a range of live events programs.

