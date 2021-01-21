BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,760. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOKF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

