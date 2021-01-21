BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.41. 1,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.47. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

