BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $72.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOKF. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their target price on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOK Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,760. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

