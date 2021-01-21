Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,886.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,765.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,624.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,903.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

