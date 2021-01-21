Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.38 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

