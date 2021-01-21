Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $848,000 Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,866,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,969,000 after acquiring an additional 68,163 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,558,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,391,000 after purchasing an additional 171,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,927,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 302,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 74.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 448,269 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 113,744 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

MNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Securities assumed coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

