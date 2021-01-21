Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $614,000 Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 115.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 200,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,830,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $91.75 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

