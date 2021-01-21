Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock opened at $223.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $204.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.76, for a total transaction of $3,731,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,271 shares of company stock worth $31,949,416 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.