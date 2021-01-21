Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $850.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $707.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.15. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $884.49. The stock has a market cap of $806.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,707.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,393 shares of company stock valued at $99,974,756. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

