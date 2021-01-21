BMO Capital Markets Boosts Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $20.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Roth Capital downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
LAC stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.
