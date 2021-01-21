BMO Capital Markets Boosts Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $20.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Roth Capital downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

LAC stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

