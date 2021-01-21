Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.31.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 206.28 and a quick ratio of 206.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $276.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is presently 79.27%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,919,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 148,534 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 173,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.